Transfer probe to CBI: Zubeen murder accused

NEW DELHI: Northeast India Festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, arrested by Assam Police in 52-year-old Assamese music icon, Zubeen Garg death case, has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions for transfer of investigation from the state SIT to the CBI or NIA.

According to sources in the Supreme Court registry and staff, the plea would come up for hearing next week. “The plea, being sensitive one, will come up for hearing in the next week, as the top court will be open on October 6, Monday,” a senior Court staff from the top court registry told TNIE.

Mahanta, in his petition sought direction from SC to appoint a retired SC judge to monitor and supervise the investigation.

The SIT (Special Investigation Team) also arrested Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta, besides Shyamkanu Mahanta.