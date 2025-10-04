Uddhav says 'BJP made India hell'; dismisses Kadam’s claim on Bal Thackeray’s death as betrayal

PUNE: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dubbed Devendra Fadnavis a "helpless" chief minister who has failed to crack down on "rampant corruption" under his watch.

He termed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ramdas Kadam as "gaddar and namak haram" after the latter alleged a purposeful "delay" in formally declaring the death of Bal Thackeray in 2012.

Thackeray addressed gatherings of women and Sena (UBT) workers in Pune. He also spoke on different issues during the media interaction.

Speaking at an interaction organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists, Thackeray stated the Sena (UBT) did not need a certificate on Hindutva from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was "creating walls within the country.”

"India is a beautiful country. It has a great culture. However, these people (the BJP) have vitiated the entire atmosphere and made it hell. These people have created walls within the country. I have been working hard to prevent further deterioration.

"I have said time and again that the BJP cannot run governments in the state or at the Centre. The Narendra Modi government has failed to address issues in Kashmir and Manipur," the former Maharashtra chief minister alleged.

The BJP is taking the country on the path of dictatorship, Thackeray added.