Uttarakhand launches raids on medical stores amid child deaths linked to cough syrups

DEHRADUN: In the wake of tragic child fatalities linked to contaminated cough syrups in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the Uttarakhand government has initiated a stringent, state-wide crackdown on all banned cough syrups and medicines.
Health officials are conducting intensive raids across pharmacies, wholesalers, and hospital dispensaries.
The swift action comes directly on the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, with joint teams from the Health Department and the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) sweeping through all districts.
The government has termed the issue a critical matter of public health, warranting immediate intervention.
Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, Uttarakhand's Health Secretary and Commissioner of the FDA, has issued firm orders to all Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to implement the Central Government's advisory immediately.
"There is no subject more paramount than the safety of our children and public health," stated Dr Kumar. He explicitly instructed Drug Inspectors to systematically collect samples of cough syrups for laboratory testing to ensure any faulty or harmful medication is immediately removed from the market.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Kumar added, "All practising physicians in the state have been urged to take cognisance of the central advisory and refrain from prescribing the banned cough syrups for pediatric use."
The enforcement drive is currently being executed on a war footing under the leadership of Tajbar Singh Jaggi, Additional Commissioner of the FDA and Drug Controller.
Mr Jaggi personally inspected drug stores in sensitive areas of Dehradun, including Jogiwaala and Mohkampur.
Drug Inspectors across the state have been tasked with collecting samples from government hospitals, Primary Health Centres, and retail outlets within the month for thorough laboratory analysis.
"FDA teams are active across the state," confirmed Mr. Jaggi. "If any lapse is found at any level, strict legal action will be initiated against the concerned company or vendor."
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated the administration's commitment to public safety. "There will be no compromise on the safety of our children and the health of the public," the CM stated.
"We are committed to ensuring that every medicine sold in this state is safe and meets standard quality benchmarks." Sources within the Health Department confirmed that syrups containing Dextromethorphan, as well as those combining Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, have been specifically restricted for children under the age of four years.