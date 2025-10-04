Uttarakhand launches raids on medical stores amid child deaths linked to cough syrups

DEHRADUN: In the wake of tragic child fatalities linked to contaminated cough syrups in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the Uttarakhand government has initiated a stringent, state-wide crackdown on all banned cough syrups and medicines.

Health officials are conducting intensive raids across pharmacies, wholesalers, and hospital dispensaries.

The swift action comes directly on the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, with joint teams from the Health Department and the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) sweeping through all districts.

The government has termed the issue a critical matter of public health, warranting immediate intervention.

Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, Uttarakhand's Health Secretary and Commissioner of the FDA, has issued firm orders to all Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to implement the Central Government's advisory immediately.

"There is no subject more paramount than the safety of our children and public health," stated Dr Kumar. He explicitly instructed Drug Inspectors to systematically collect samples of cough syrups for laboratory testing to ensure any faulty or harmful medication is immediately removed from the market.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Kumar added, "All practising physicians in the state have been urged to take cognisance of the central advisory and refrain from prescribing the banned cough syrups for pediatric use."

The enforcement drive is currently being executed on a war footing under the leadership of Tajbar Singh Jaggi, Additional Commissioner of the FDA and Drug Controller.