Zubeen's wife returns postmortem report, says police should decide on making it public

GUWAHATI: Singer Zubeen Garg's wife Garima on Saturday returned the postmortem report of her husband to the police, saying that it is not her "personal document" and the investigators will be the best judge to decide whether it should be made public or not.

Speaking to reporters after CID Additional SP Moramee Das, who had come to hand her over the report left her residence, Garima also said she had full confidence in the ongoing investigation to unearth the exact circumstances leading to the singer's death in Singapore last month.

"I personally thought and took suggestions also. As the investigation is going on, I did not consider the report as my personal document. So, I have returned the same with the investigating officer," she added.

Garima said that she only wants the investigation to take place properly and desires to know the facts as soon as possible.

"I don't know anything about law. Whether making it public will hamper the ongoing probe, I don't know. That is why I have returned the report. If it can be made public, then you will get it from them," she added.