India, Australia to sign three co-operation agreements this week

NEW DELHI: The ongoing upswing in the India, Australia bilateral defence ties is to get a fillip as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake a two-day official visit to Australia on October 09-10, 2025, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Australia Richard Marles.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Sunday said, "During the visit, three agreements are planned to be signed, which will further enhance cooperation in the areas of information sharing, the maritime domain, and joint activities."

This, as per MoD, will also mark the first-ever visit of a Defence Minister to Australia under this government since 2014.

The key highlight of Defence Minister's visit will be the bilateral discussions with his Australian counterpart. The visit comes at a historic moment when India and Australia commemorate 5 years of establishment of India Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

He will chair a business roundtable in Sydney, which will be attended by industry leaders from both sides. He will also call on other national leaders of Australia. The visit will provide an important opportunity for both sides to explore new & meaningful initiatives to further strengthen the bilateral relationship and the defence partnership.