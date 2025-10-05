Uttarakhand SEC vows stronger defence as SC battle looms

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand State Election Commission (SEC) has broken its silence following a stinging rebuke from the Supreme Court, which not only dismissed its plea but also slapped a fine of Rs two lakh over the poll body's handling of recent Panchayat election controversies.

The fine is directly linked to the SEC's unsuccessful attempt to challenge a High Court order concerning candidates possessing dual voter identification cards.

State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar confirmed the penalty, attributing the Supreme Court's displeasure to the quality of legal arguments presented on the commission's behalf.

"The Supreme Court refused to intervene in the High Court's order. As far as the fine is concerned, this penalty was imposed by the Supreme Court because it was dissatisfied with the arguments put forth by the commission's advocate," Commissioner Kumar stated.