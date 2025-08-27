Uttarakhand HC grills election commission over Nainital panchayat poll chaos, 'kidnapping' claims

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday put the State Election Commission (SEC) under intense scrutiny, demanding a detailed affidavit within two days regarding the alleged irregularities in the Nainital Zila Panchayat President and Vice-President elections held on August 14. The alleged irregularities include "kidnapping" of members and ballot paper tampering.

A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay heard a petition challenging the election process and sought a comprehensive report from the SEC on the actions taken on the numerous complaints received. The next hearing in the high-stakes case is scheduled for September 1.

During the proceedings, the court specifically questioned the SEC on what decisions were made based on reports submitted by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh and SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena. The SEC's response was deemed "unsatisfactory" by the bench, which then ordered a detailed explanation of the actions taken and decisions made by the commission.