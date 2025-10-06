Bareilly violence: UP police announce cash reward for information about 7 IMC leaders

LUCKNOW: UP Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 15,000 each for information aiding to the arrest of seven associates of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza.

They have been absconding in connection with the violence that erupted in Bareilly last month over "I Love Muhammad" posters.

As per Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, seven persons were named in the FIRs registered after the violence the broke out on September 26.

Those who figure on the wanted list include IMC youth district president Sajid Saklani, city youth president Altamas Raja, Afzal Beg, Nayab alias Nimma, Bablu Khan, Nadeem, and Adnan Saklani.

According to police, Sajid and Altamas are wanted in cases registered at Baradari police station while Afzal Beg is wanted in cases at Kila and Baradari police stations.

Nayab alias Nimma and Bablu Khan are listed as history-sheeters at the Baradari police station, while Nadeem also faces charges of gang rape, police sources said. The police authorities added that Adnan Saklani allegedly instigated young men to join the violence.