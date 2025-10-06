Bihar Assembly elections: Tough competition for NDA as Prashant Kishor enters battlefield

NEW DELHI: With the Bihar Assembly elections just around the corner, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party entry into the political landscape has transformed what was a predictable bipolar contest into a multi-player showdown. For the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP and JD(U), this election is not just about retaining power, it’s about setting the tone for the 2029 general elections.

Top BJP strategists view Bihar as a critical testing ground for their national ambitions. “This is a deciding election for 2029,” said a senior BJP leader, calling it pivotal for advancing the BJP’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision.

With its electoral machine in full gear, the NDA is banking on both central schemes and last-minute welfare pushes to secure a renewed mandate. But the political terrain has grown far more complex.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, often hailed as a master of political reinvention, now faces a direct challenge not just from a resurgent Opposition but from his own electoral fatigue. His leadership, marked by frequent ideological shifts, is under scrutiny. A victory would certainly cement his legacy and a defeat could weaken his party’s standing within the NDA.

The BJP has deeper stakes. A strong performance would reinforce its dominance across eastern India and provide momentum for upcoming battles in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in 2026. But a poor showing could deal a psychological blow and embolden the Opposition.