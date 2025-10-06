Darjeeling landslide toll rises to 24 as rescue efforts continue amid rainfall

DARJEELING: The death toll from the devastating landslides in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district has risen to 24, as rescue operations continue with several people still missing and thousands of tourists stranded in isolated hill areas, officials said on Monday.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha confirmed the toll increased following the recovery of one more body late on Sunday night.

“The situation remains extremely challenging. Several people are still missing, and the toll is likely to rise. Continuous rainfall is hampering rescue efforts,” he told PTI.

Triggered by over 300 mm of rain in just 12 hours, the landslides have ravaged large parts of the Darjeeling hills and the Dooars region at the foothills, according to officials.

Among the worst-affected areas are Mirik, Sukhiapokhri and Jorebunglow in Darjeeling district, and Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri.

Rescue operations, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are ongoing across multiple sites, with heavy earth-moving machinery deployed to locate individuals feared trapped beneath debris.

“Clearing operations are underway at more than 40 landslide points. Our teams are working around the clock to reopen the Mirik–Darjeeling and Sukhiapokhri roads,” an official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit the affected areas later today.