Insider track | BJP goes family-unfriendly

Just as whispers grow louder about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant, making his political debut from a “safe” seat, the BJP appears to be signalling it’s had enough of the “beta-beti politics” which it has often accused others of indulging in. “Parivarvaad nahi chalega is baar,” is the quiet war cry echoing in BJP corridors. According to party insiders, the high command has all but decided to deny tickets to kith and assorted kin of sitting or former MPs and MLAs — a move as symbolic as it is strategic. The message? No ticket by inheritance. And here’s the kicker: “Kisi neta ke bachche ka ticket is baar pakka nahi hai,” bemoaned a leader. Translation: there might be some very disappointed VIP offspring this poll season. The decision, while apparently aimed at sharpening the party’s anti-nepotism credentials, may also test the BJP’s ability to maintain its internal harmony — especially when allies like JD(U) might plan to launch Nishant Kumar into the fray.

Desi Comrades in China

CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby recently led a delegation to China at the invite of the International Department of the Communist Party of China. In tow were Politburo members Mohammed Salim, Jitendra Chaudhury, and R. Arun Kumar, plus Central Committee comrades K. Hemalata and C.S. Sujatha—carefully balanced on regional and ideological lines. The itinerary included a visit to Comrade Mao Zedong’s Mausoleum, which remains an essential rite of passage for all leftist teams (some might say, more a photo-op than a pilgrimage). Beijing had sent a goodwill message to CPI(M)’s recent Madurai Congress, a standard boilerplate about strong ties and bilateral bonhomie. Curiously, Prakash Karat, the veteran Politburo coordinator, didn’t utter the word “China” in his opening speech. He focused on US imperialism, Trump, and Modi government’s foreign policy. However, he remembered to tip his hat to Cuba, seemingly giving the world’s largest Communist Party the silent treatment. Deliberate? No one’s saying.