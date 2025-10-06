Jaipur hospital fire tragedy: Grieving families allege negligence, Rajasthan govt orders probe

JAIPUR: The Trauma Centre of Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital, the largest in Rajasthan, became the site of a heart-wrenching tragedy after a massive fire in its ICU claimed multiple lives on Sunday night. While survivors were seen tending to their injured relatives, grieving families of the deceased were inconsolable, their cries echoing off the hospital’s corridors.

Among the victims was 33-year-old Digambar, who had been admitted to the ICU following a road accident and was on oxygen support. When the fire broke out and the oxygen supply was cut, he died almost immediately. His family, devastated, sat for hours beside his body outside the hospital, sobbing uncontrollably.

Another grieving family was that of Dilip, a patient who was scheduled to be discharged the next day. “We were about to take him home. Now we are taking home his body,” said a relative, as his mother wept inconsolably.

Similarly, the family of Sarvesh, another victim, alleged ill-treatment by hospital and police authorities. “We’ve lost our loved one in this accident, and now they are refusing to hand over the body,” they claimed, pleading for his remains.