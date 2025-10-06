Renowned singer Maithili Thakur to contest Bihar elections on BJP ticket

PATNA: Noted folk and classical singer Maithili Thakur is set to contest upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, the schedule of which was announced by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Monday.

Maithili may be fielded as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from one of the constituencies in Darbhanga district, preferably from Alinagar assembly seat. The sitting MLA Mishri Lal Yadav was disqualified after being convicted for two years in a case.

Though Yadav won the seat in 2020 assembly election on Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), he later defected to the NDA. Maithili Thakur’s name for the Alinagar seat is doing the rounds ever since the BJP in-charge for Bihar Vinod Tawde shared Maithili’s photo with Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

Maithili, along with her father met the BJP leaders in New Delhi. The meeting fuelled speculation of Maithili’s political entry and BJP’s plan to counter anti-incumbency by replacing Yadav from the Alinagar seat, which the party has held twice. Party leadership wanted to replace the candidate with a new face to defuse dissatisfaction within party ranks over sitting MLA’s performance and alleged anti-party activity.