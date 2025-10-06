Renowned singer Maithili Thakur to contest Bihar elections on BJP ticket

PATNA: Noted folk and classical singer Maithili Thakur is set to contest upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, the schedule of which was announced by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Monday.
Maithili may be fielded as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from one of the constituencies in Darbhanga district, preferably from Alinagar assembly seat. The sitting MLA Mishri Lal Yadav was disqualified after being convicted for two years in a case.
Though Yadav won the seat in 2020 assembly election on Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), he later defected to the NDA. Maithili Thakur’s name for the Alinagar seat is doing the rounds ever since the BJP in-charge for Bihar Vinod Tawde shared Maithili’s photo with Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.
Maithili, along with her father met the BJP leaders in New Delhi. The meeting fuelled speculation of Maithili’s political entry and BJP’s plan to counter anti-incumbency by replacing Yadav from the Alinagar seat, which the party has held twice. Party leadership wanted to replace the candidate with a new face to defuse dissatisfaction within party ranks over sitting MLA’s performance and alleged anti-party activity.
Tawde took a did at RJD through his post on X, describing that the family migrated from Bihar in 1995 during Lalu regime. “The ‘daughter of Bihar’ wants to return her home state after observing the changing scenario in the state,” Tawde said in his post.
Born in 2000 in Darbhanga’s Benipatti, Maithili rose to prominence through her folk and classical music performances. The cultural stature was also recognised by the Election Commission of India, which appointed her as a state icon for voter awareness campaign. She had served as brand ambassador for Madhubani district in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Political observers pointed out that if Maithili’s candidature is confirmed, it may a strategic move of BJP to broaden the party’s appeal towards young voters in the upcoming assembly polls. Her entry in active politics may enthuse young voters in Mithilanchal region as she is having considerable influence among younger generation.
Maithili is not the only young candidate; Bhojpuri singer-turned actor Pawan Singh is also likely to contest the assembly election from one of the constituencies in Shahabad region, preferably from Ara in Bhojpur district.
He recently met former union minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, fuelling speculation that he may contest election. Pawan Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Karakat against Kushwaha.