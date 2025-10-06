Second state-of-the-art submarine hunter INS Androth joins Indian Navy

NEW DELHI: ⁠In a boost to its anti-submarine capabilities in the country’s coastal areas, the Indian Navy on Monday commissioned its second state-of-the-art Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), Androth, at the naval dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

The Indian Navy said the commissioning of INS Androth adds a significant punch to its ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats posed by adversaries in the littorals. “The ship’s induction underscores the Navy’s continued emphasis on indigenisation, innovation, and capability enhancement, while reaffirming the vital contribution of GRSE in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture,” the Navy said.

At 77m in length and displacing about 1500 tonnes, INS Androth is specially designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal and shallow waters.

The vessel, a state-of-the-art submarine hunter, is fitted with advanced weapons, sensors, and communication systems, enabling it to detect, track and neutralise sub-surface threats with precision. It can sustain prolonged operations in shallow waters and is equipped with technologically advanced machinery and control systems, the Navy said.