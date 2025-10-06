Second state-of-the-art submarine hunter INS Androth joins Indian Navy

NEW DELHI: In a boost to its anti-submarine capabilities in the country’s coastal areas, the Indian Navy on Monday commissioned its second state-of-the-art Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), Androth, at the naval dockyard in Visakhapatnam.
The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.
The Indian Navy said the commissioning of INS Androth adds a significant punch to its ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats posed by adversaries in the littorals. “The ship’s induction underscores the Navy’s continued emphasis on indigenisation, innovation, and capability enhancement, while reaffirming the vital contribution of GRSE in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture,” the Navy said.
At 77m in length and displacing about 1500 tonnes, INS Androth is specially designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal and shallow waters.
The vessel, a state-of-the-art submarine hunter, is fitted with advanced weapons, sensors, and communication systems, enabling it to detect, track and neutralise sub-surface threats with precision. It can sustain prolonged operations in shallow waters and is equipped with technologically advanced machinery and control systems, the Navy said.
Powered by three waterjet propulsion systems driven by marine diesel engines, INS Androth is extremely agile and manoeuvrable. Its capabilities extend to maritime surveillance, search and rescue, coastal defence missions, and low intensity maritime operations (LIMO) making it a versatile platform for littoral operations.
As highlighted by The New Indian Express earlier, the Indian Navy's focus on anti-submarine warfare is conspicuous with its planned induction of 16 ASW-SWCs, six P-8I Poseidon and more UAVs and drones for this purpose.
Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., Kolkata, with over 80% indigenous components, Androth is a testament to the Centre's vision of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) and a shining symbol of India’s growing maritime self-reliance. Constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and the oversight of the Warship Overseeing Team in Kolkata, Androth was handed over to the Indian Navy on September 13.
The name ‘Androth’ holds strategic and symbolic significance, derived from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India’s commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories.
In its previous avatar, INS Androth (P69) served the nation with distinction for over 27 years before being decommissioned. The commissioning of the new Androth honours the legacy and spirit of her predecessor.