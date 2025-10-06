Uttarakhand bans cough syrups after nationwide alert over child deaths

DEHRADUN: In the wake of tragic child fatalities linked to cough syrups across several Indian states, the Uttarakhand Health Department has moved into high alert, prompting the state government to impose an immediate ban on the sale of two specific cough syrups — Coldreaf and those containing Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide.
This decisive action follows the emergence of two more child death cases in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, triggering swift regulatory intervention in the Himalayan state.
"The state government is fully alert regarding the health of our children, and these immediate restrictions have been enforced as a historic precaution," said Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of Health, speaking to The New Indian Express.
Dr Kumar confirmed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been directed to carry out strict monitoring to ensure that the banned medicines do not re-enter the market. The Drug Controller has also ordered Drug Inspectors across all districts to seal existing stocks of these specific syrups in medical stores and initiate a full-scale recall.
This proactive measure follows a nationwide advisory issued by the Central Government after similar incidents were reported in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The central advisory warns against administering cough syrups to children under the age of two and advises extreme caution for those under four.
Uttarakhand had already issued its own advisory on Saturday, which led to the formal ban on the sale of Coldreaf and Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide-based syrups manufactured in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.
Sunday's crackdown involved extensive raids on medical stores and hospitals. Additional Commissioner Tajwar Singh confirmed the ongoing inspection drive: "So far, 49 samples have been collected from the factories of cough syrup manufacturers, medical stores, and government hospitals, and have been sent for laboratory testing." He added that, as a precautionary measure, syrups intended for adults are also being tested, ensuring comprehensive scrutiny of all manufacturers.
Retailers and chemist associations have assured full compliance with the government’s directive. Manish Nanda, District President of the Dehradun Chemists Association, told TNIE, “Following the advisory issued across the state, we have removed the two banned cough syrups from all retailers and packed them for return to the companies. Members have also been instructed to remove the medicines from their own stock.”
Ravi Gupta, a pharmacist operating at Dwarka Chowk on East Canal Road in Dehradun, confirmed compliance: “After the government order and advisory, we instantly removed the flagged and banned cough syrups from our shelves.”
As investigations and testing continue, authorities in Uttarakhand have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring accountability across the supply chain.