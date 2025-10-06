Uttarakhand bans cough syrups after nationwide alert over child deaths

DEHRADUN: In the wake of tragic child fatalities linked to cough syrups across several Indian states, the Uttarakhand Health Department has moved into high alert, prompting the state government to impose an immediate ban on the sale of two specific cough syrups — Coldreaf and those containing Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide.

This decisive action follows the emergence of two more child death cases in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, triggering swift regulatory intervention in the Himalayan state.

"The state government is fully alert regarding the health of our children, and these immediate restrictions have been enforced as a historic precaution," said Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of Health, speaking to The New Indian Express.

Dr Kumar confirmed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been directed to carry out strict monitoring to ensure that the banned medicines do not re-enter the market. The Drug Controller has also ordered Drug Inspectors across all districts to seal existing stocks of these specific syrups in medical stores and initiate a full-scale recall.

This proactive measure follows a nationwide advisory issued by the Central Government after similar incidents were reported in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The central advisory warns against administering cough syrups to children under the age of two and advises extreme caution for those under four.