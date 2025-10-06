Doctors issue clarification on safe use of cough syrups in children

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) Kerala chapter has clarified the guidelines on the use of cough syrups in children, following an advisory issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India.

The DGHS had recently cautioned against the use of cough syrups in children below two years of age, stating that most acute cough illnesses in this group are self-limiting and do not require medicines.

In its statement, IAP Kerala said that combination cough syrups and cold medications should not be prescribed to children under two years. Their use in older children, the academy noted, should be strictly based on clinical evaluation, proper dosing, the shortest effective duration, and close medical supervision.

It added that bronchodilators may be given in cases of bronchoconstriction, such as asthma or wheezing disorders, with inhaled forms through a metered-dose inhaler and spacer which are considered both effective and safe. The use of antihistamines may be appropriate in children above six months of age in conditions like allergic rhinitis with cough, the statement said.