Bihar polls: Political parties inch closer to sealing seat-sharing deal

PATNA: With the announcement of poll schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, hectic parleys among the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc are underway.

The Opposition bloc comprising RJD, Congress, VIP, and Left parties, however, claimed on Tuesday that a seat-sharing deal has been finalised and the same would be announced in a day or two.

Former minister and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani claimed that the seat-sharing formula among the allies of Mahagathbandhan, a part of the INDIA bloc, has been finalised.

The number of seats to be allotted to each partner and names of bloc’s chief ministerial face as well as deputy chief minister would also be announced, he told this reporter.

According to insiders, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is expected to play the role of ‘senior’ partner in the alliance while Congress is appearing to compromise with just 55-57 seats and giving up all the seats in Patna district.

The seat-sharing formula was finalised after the intervention of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, as VIP was adamant on its demand for the deputy chief minister’s post.

The proposed seat-sharing arrangement allocates 125 seats to RJD, 55 to 57 seats to Congress, 35 seats to three Left parties, 20 seats to VIP, three seats to Pashupati Kumar Paras’ Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) and two seats to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Sources, however, claimed that CPI-ML was not satisfied with number of seats allotted to it.

D. Raja, general secretary of CPI, who reached here to attend a meeting of Opposition bloc on seat-sharing, told the media that everything within the Opposition bloc would be finalised smoothly.

Congress has agreed to forgo some of its traditional seats in this election.

For instance, the party has agreed to give up all the seats in Patna district. In the 2020 assembly election, Congress contested four seats in Patna district. These seats may go into RJD’s kitty.