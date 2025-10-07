BJP MLA Manoj Oraon attacked while distributing flood relief materials

ALIPURDUAR: BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon was on Tuesday allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while distributing flood relief materials in Alipurduar, a day after two senior BJP leaders were assaulted by a mob in adjoining Jalpaiguri district.

Oraon, who sustained injuries in the incident, claimed that a group of TMC workers attacked him and his supporters when they were distributing relief items among flood-affected villagers in his constituency Kumargram.

He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

"While trying to help flood-hit people, I was suddenly surrounded and attacked. This is the state of democracy under the TMC," Oraon reportedly said from the hospital.

The TMC, however, denied the charges and dubbed them as "baseless".

"The charges are baseless. It was Manoj Oraon who had assaulted an aged man in his area first," a local TMC leader said.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP strongly condemned the incident, accusing the ruling TMC of "terror politics" in the state.

"Whenever we stand beside flood-hit people in north Bengal, the TMC unleashes its rampage! In Mamata Banerjee's rule, even showing solidarity with people in distress has become a crime! BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon, party workers, and central forces were attacked," the party posted on X along with a video of the attack.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.