Bengal BJP demands NIA probe into attack on party MP, MLA in Jalpaiguri, Governor visits injured leaders

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday demanded an NIA investigation into the assault on party MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Nagrakata area in Jalpaiguri district a day ago.
Both Murmu and Ghosh are currently undergoing treatment at a private medical facility in Siliguri.
"We demand an NIA investigation into the attack on Murmu and Ghosh," the state BJP president said while addressing a press conference here.
The party leaders were attacked by a mob during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Nagrakata area in Jalpaiguri district.
Bhattacharya termed the attack on Murmu, the BJP's MP from Maldaha Uttar, and Ghosh, the Siliguti MLA and the party chief whip in the West Bengal assembly, as "pre-planned".
He alleged that the two BJP leaders were attacked to "create an atmosphere of terror and division on religious lines among people of north Bengal".
Alleging that the attack was perpetrated by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas, the BJP state president claimed that the state police had not taken any action to prevent the assault.
"The Trinamool Congress is engineering attacks at various places to create a fear psychosis among people before the initiation of special intensive revision of electoral rolls," Bhattacharya claimed.
"If anyone thinks that by attacking BJP parliamentarians and legislators they can create fear among our workers, they are mistaken," Bhattacharya asserted.
It is reported that, Murmu may require a surgical intervention to treat the serious facial injuries, including a fractured bone below his eye.
The health condition of Murmu, who is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, is stable, he said.
"Murmu has sustained serious facial injuries, including a fractured bone below the eye. He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. We are evaluating his condition from time to time and found him to be stable," the official said, according to PTI.
"The MP may undergo a surgical intervention to treat the injuries. Our doctors are diagnosing it," he said.
The health condition of Ghosh, who is also undergoing treatment at the same hospital, is stable, the official added.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the two injured leaders at the hospital, according to a Raj Bhavan official said.
Bose inquired about the health condition of Murmu and Ghosh, he said.
"The governor met the two BJP leaders in the hospital and enquired about their condition. He also spoke to the doctors and the family members of the leaders," the Raj Bhavan official said.
Bose is in north Bengal to assess the ground situation after landslides, triggered by heavy rains, devastated parts of the Darjeeling hills and killed at least 30 people.
West Bengal CM visits injured MP
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited Murmu. The CM's visit comes a day after a political storm erupted over the assault of the two BJP leaders.
Television visuals showed Banerjee entering the Siliguri hospital. She spent a few minutes speaking to the injured MP, his wife, and son, before consulting the team of doctors attending on him.
According to sources, Banerjee enquired in details about the MP's condition, including his injuries and medications.
“Do you have diabetes? Are you taking insulin and medicines regularly?” she was heard asking Murmu in a soft tone.
Before leaving, the chief minister requested him to follow medical advice carefully and told his family that the government would extend all necessary help.
“If you need any assistance or further treatment elsewhere, please let me know,” Banerjee reportedly said.
However, it is unclear whether Banerjee met Ghosh, with whom she shares an acrimonious relationship after several verbal clashes in the assembly on various issues.
The West Bengal BJP, although, welcomed the CM's gesture but wondered why not a single arrest has been made, even after 24 hours have passed since the incident.
“We have nothing to say apart from that. This is a courtesy visit. But it is really appalling that even after 24 hours have passed, the police have not made any arrest and the culprits, who assaulted Murmu and Ghosh, are roaming free,” Bhattacharya said.
A full-blown confrontation broke out on Monday between the Centre and the Bengal government after Murmu and Ghosh were attacked.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday night condemned the attack, terming it “outright appalling” and “reflective of the absolutely pathetic law and order situation” in the state.
Banerjee hit back, accusing the PM of “politicising a natural disaster”, instead of standing by the people during their time of distress.
The West Bengal Governor had also criticised the attack on the BJP leaders and urged the authorities to ensure that law and order is maintained in the area and such incidents do not recur.
The attack on the two BJP leaders deepened tensions between the ruling TMC and the BJP, with both sides trading barbs even as rescue and relief operations continued across the flood-hit hills and plains of north Bengal.
(With inputs from PTI)