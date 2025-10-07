Bengal BJP demands NIA probe into attack on party MP, MLA in Jalpaiguri, Governor visits injured leaders

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday demanded an NIA investigation into the assault on party MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Nagrakata area in Jalpaiguri district a day ago.

Both Murmu and Ghosh are currently undergoing treatment at a private medical facility in Siliguri.

"We demand an NIA investigation into the attack on Murmu and Ghosh," the state BJP president said while addressing a press conference here.

The party leaders were attacked by a mob during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Nagrakata area in Jalpaiguri district.

Bhattacharya termed the attack on Murmu, the BJP's MP from Maldaha Uttar, and Ghosh, the Siliguti MLA and the party chief whip in the West Bengal assembly, as "pre-planned".

He alleged that the two BJP leaders were attacked to "create an atmosphere of terror and division on religious lines among people of north Bengal".