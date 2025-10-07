No injunction against former TN Minister Senthil Balaji becoming minister, says Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi on Monday refused to entertain ex-TN Minister V Senthil Balaji’s plea seeking expunction of remarks made by the court that forced him to resign as a minister.

In April, a bench comprising Justice AS Oka and Justice AG Masih had criticised Balaji for assuming charge as minister soon after he was granted bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

The bench led by Justice Oka orally warned that Balaji’s bail will be cancelled if he did not resign. Choose between “post” and “freedom”, Justice Oka orally said, following which Balaji resigned. Taking note of the resignation, the court disposed of the applications seeking recall of the bail.

On Monday, the bench asked why the application was filed after the retirement of Justice Oka. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, also remarked that the belated filing was not in “good taste” and the delay was “calculated”.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Balaji, said that the court’s oral remarks were not reflected in the order.

The bench, however, said the order was not an injunction against him becoming a minister, but a warning. “Court has not prevented you from becoming minister...but the day you become minister and we find you influence witness, we will recall the bail order...we can’t modify the order in piecemeal”, said Justice Kant.