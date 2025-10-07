Recent floods alter Punjab’s soil texture and profile, triggering questions over fertility: PAU study

CHANDIGARH: A study conducted by Punjab Agricultural University revealed that the texture of soil and its profile have been altered and re-shaped in Punjab after recent floods.

The study also revealed that the floods caused nutrient imbalance as red sand and silt carried by floodwaters from the Himalayan foothills settled across vast stretches of agricultural fields.

The mixing has raised questions about the fertility and the viability of future crops, as the floods have added an impermeable layer that hinders water infiltration and root growth.

The study was conducted in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Kapurthala and Patiala to assess the impact of floodwaters that had brought large quantities of silt from higher reaches and deposited it in the fields.

Test teams were sent to these areas to guide farmers in corrective measures before the rabi season. Over 20 soil samples were taken from each site at varying depths and distances from the river.

The analysis warns of major challenges for the upcoming rabi season as the massive sand deposition will affect soil fertility, and urgent measures are needed to restore balance. At many places, as much as 4 to 5 feet of sand has been deposited.