Amit Shah switches to Zoho Mail amid ‘swadeshi’ push, signs off in Trump-style note

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that he has switched to homegrown email service Zoho Mail, marking another step in the government’s ongoing ‘swadeshi’ technology push amid growing trade tensions with the United States.
In a post on X, Shah shared his new official email address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in and urged people to update their records for future correspondence. “I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address… Thank you for your kind attention to this matter,” he wrote.
While the announcement aligned with the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, it was Shah’s unusual sign-off that sparked chatter online. His closing line , “Thank you for your kind attention to this matter,” WHICH reminded many social media users of US President Donald Trump’s distinctive style on Truth Social.
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu was quick to acknowledge the move, calling it a proud moment for India’s technology ecosystem. “I dedicate this moment to our hard-working engineers who have toiled hard in Zoho for over 20 years. They all stayed in India and worked all these years because they believed. Their faith is vindicated,” Vembu posted on X.
Shah’s switch follows a similar move by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who last month announced that he had migrated to Zoho’s suite of office tools for official work. Several other ministries, including the Education Ministry, have begun integrating Zoho Mail and Zoho Workplace into their internal systems, phasing out foreign platforms like Microsoft Office and Google Workspace.
The wider adoption of Zoho services comes as India ramps up its ‘Atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant digital ecosystem , a policy push intensified by recent US trade pressures and tariffs as high as 50% on Indian exports.
By adopting indigenous platforms, the government aims to reduce dependency on foreign technology and bolster domestic innovation, a move that industry watchers say signals a long-term shift toward technological sovereignty.