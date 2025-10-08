Amit Shah switches to Zoho Mail amid ‘swadeshi’ push, signs off in Trump-style note

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that he has switched to homegrown email service Zoho Mail, marking another step in the government’s ongoing ‘swadeshi’ technology push amid growing trade tensions with the United States.

In a post on X, Shah shared his new official email address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in and urged people to update their records for future correspondence. “I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address… Thank you for your kind attention to this matter,” he wrote.

While the announcement aligned with the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, it was Shah’s unusual sign-off that sparked chatter online. His closing line , “Thank you for your kind attention to this matter,” WHICH reminded many social media users of US President Donald Trump’s distinctive style on Truth Social.