Arunachal govt bans sale of Coldrif cough syrup

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has banned the sale and use of Coldrif cough syrup in the wake of the death of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh, linked to consumption of the medicine, an official said on Wednesday.

The Arunachal Pradesh Drugs Control has issued an advisory prohibiting the sale, distribution, and stock of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, the official said.

The advisory has been issued following reports linking the cough syrup to child deaths in other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and a general advisory for rational use of the cough syrup in the paediatric population by the Director General of Health Services, Government of India, Arunachal Pradesh Drugs Controller Dr Komling Perme said.