Bihar political feud intensifies: Paras to take on nephew Chirag Paswan in all LJP-RV seats

PATNA: Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s estranged uncle and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras on Wednesday said his party will field candidates in all constituencies being contested by his nephew's party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

The RLJP chief made the announcement at the party's parliamentary board meeting here.

Paras had quit the Union Cabinet last year in protest against the BJP’s decision to accommodate Chirag in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, RLJP chief spokesperson Shrawan Aggarwal said, "An announcement was made by parliamentary board president and former MP Suraj Bhan Singh that we will ensure the crushing defeat of all candidates fielded by Chirag."

"To achieve this objective, the RLJP will field its candidates in all seats that the LJP-RV will be contesting", added Aggarwal.