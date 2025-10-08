Nitish Kumar is NDA's CM face in upcoming Bihar assembly polls: Union minister Giriraj Singh

PATNA: Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh said that Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s chief ministerial face in the ensuing state assembly election slated for November.
Singh’s remark came a day after Congress leader Udit Raj stated that RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav might be the chief ministerial face for the RJD party people but the INDIA bloc’s CM face would only be decided 'collectively'.
Under the leadership of Tejashwi, RJD had emerged as the single largest party in the last assembly election by winning 75 seats, strengthening his position as CM face of the opposition bloc.
While talking to media persons, BJP’s firebrand leader and MP from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh claimed that there were no differences among allies of the NDA over seat-sharing deal for the state polls and claimed that talks were going on smoothly and the final formula would be finalised soon.
"Congress has already made it clear that Tejashwi will be the chief ministerial face of RJD, not of the grand alliance. Now, RJD chief Lalu Yadav is worried and frightened after the statement of the Congress leadership … the leadership of the opposition alliance has not yet been decided. I must say that NDA's policy, leadership, and intent are all set and there is no resentment at all," he said.
Singh’s statement assumes significance as neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Nitish Kumar will be chief minister 'again'.
However, the BJP’s topmost leaders have clarified that the assembly election would be fought under the leadership of Nitish.
Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.