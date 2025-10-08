Nitish Kumar is NDA's CM face in upcoming Bihar assembly polls: Union minister Giriraj Singh

While talking to media persons, BJP’s firebrand leader and MP from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh claimed that there were no differences among allies of the NDA over seat-sharing deal for the state polls and claimed that talks were going on smoothly and the final formula would be finalised soon.

"Congress has already made it clear that Tejashwi will be the chief ministerial face of RJD, not of the grand alliance. Now, RJD chief Lalu Yadav is worried and frightened after the statement of the Congress leadership … the leadership of the opposition alliance has not yet been decided. I must say that NDA's policy, leadership, and intent are all set and there is no resentment at all," he said.

Singh’s statement assumes significance as neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Nitish Kumar will be chief minister 'again'.

However, the BJP’s topmost leaders have clarified that the assembly election would be fought under the leadership of Nitish.

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.