Five-judge bench to hear career stagnation plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred issues related to career stagnation faced by lower judicial officers across the country to a five-judge Constitution bench. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the reference order while hearing a plea filed by the All India Judges Association.

The CJI observed that a comprehensive solution is needed to address the limited promotional avenues available.

The bench said that divergent views had been expressed by several high courts and state governments in their responses to the notices earlier issued by the SC on the issue.

“Some high courts have taken a view that on account of the prevailing situation, the judges who initially enter the service as civil judge, junior division are not in the position to reach up to the post of district judges,’ the CJI said.