Geetanjali Angmo meets husband Sonam Wangchuk at Jodhpur jail, says will challenge detention order

Geetanjali had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court on October 2, seeking her husband’s immediate release. The plea alleged that Wangchuk’s arrest was politically motivated and violated his fundamental rights. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Geetanjali, argued that the family was not informed about the reasons for detention, and that she had initially been denied permission to meet him.

On October 5, a bench of Justices Arvind Kumar and N V Anjaria issued notices to the Central Government, the Ladakh administration, and the Jodhpur Central Jail Superintendent. The court directed that a copy of the detention order be handed over to Wangchuk’s wife and instructed that he receive adequate medical care in jail. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 14, 2025.

It is worth recalling that on September 24, four people were killed and nearly 80 injured during violence that erupted after a protest in Leh. After the incident, the Leh police detained Sonam Wangchuk on September 26, naming him an accused in the case. He was later transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail the same night, where he remains lodged under tight security.

Earlier, Sikar MP Amararam had also tried to meet Wangchuk but his request was denied by the jail authorities.