Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali moves Supreme Court seeking Ladakh activist’s release

NEW DELHI: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Dr Gitanjali J Angmo has approached the Supreme Court challenging her husband's detention and seeking his immediate release, as the climate activist is presently detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

The writ petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, was filed on Thursday, following Wangchuk's detention on September 26, in the wake of the protests which erupted in Ladakh over the demand for statehood for the region.

Angmo in her petition, questioned the slapping of NSA against her husband as she claimed that his "arrest was illegal and a violation of rules." She added that there were no contact with her husband following his arrest.

"I have sought relief from the Supreme Court of India through a HABEAS CORPUS petition against Wangchuk's detention. It is one week today. Still I have no information about Sonam Wangchuk's health, the condition he is in nor the grounds of detention," she said in a social media post.