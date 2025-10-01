'State hounding us': Sonam Wangchuk’s wife appeals to President Murmu, PM Modi for his release

Wangchuk, who received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018, had been leading a peaceful agitation for 6th Schedule recognition and statehood for Ladakh and had been on a 35-day hunger strike from September 10. Two days after the Leh violence, he was detained and booked under the NSA before being shifted to Jodhpur Jail.

“I am shocked and devastated. I was put under CRPF surveillance in Village Phyang, where our Institute (HIAL) is also situated. Students and staff were also put under tight surveillance. Two members of the Institute were taken into police custody, presumably without any authority of law. Even media was not allowed to enter the campus and speak to us,” Gitanjali alleged.

She said the institute received a communication dated September 30 regarding FIR no. 144 of 2025 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. “I have been asked to provide a list of fellowship students of Ladakh and Hills, residential staff teachers trainees residing at HIAL Institute, Phyang and enrolment at the institution,” she added.

Gitanjali alleged a “full-scale witch hunt” over the past month, and covertly over the past four years, to undermine her husband and the causes he supports.

She said, “Apart from the illegal detention of my husband, the manner in which the State and its agencies are hounding us and have kept us under surveillance is deplorable. It is violative of the spirit and ethos of the Constitution of India including Articles 21 and 22, which guarantee every citizen the fundamental right to legal representation.”

“Is it a crime to speak about climate change, melting glaciers, educational reforms and grassroots innovation? To raise one's voice for upliftment of a backward tribal belt which is ecologically fragile in a peaceful Gandhian manner for the last four years? It certainly cannot be termed as a threat to national security,” she said.