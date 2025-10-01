Wangchuk detained on credible grounds: Ladakh administration refutes 'witch hunt' claims

SRINAGAR: The Ladakh UT administration on Wednesday refuted 'witch hunt' and 'smoke screen' operation against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, asserting that action taken against him are based on credible inputs and documents.
Wangchuk was booked under the NSA and lodged in Jodhpur jail after the September 24 violence in Leh, in which four persons were killed and 80 others injured.
In a statement, the Ladakh UT administration said grounds of detention etc have been duly served to Wangchuk, who has been lodged in Jodhpur central jail in Rajasthan.
After the September 24 violence, authorities imposed curfew in Leh and suspended mobile internet in the district. Wangchuk was arrested and booked under stringent NSA and shifted to Jodhpur central jail in Rajasthan. Police also launched a crackdown in Leh and have detained over 50 persons, including office bearers of LAB.
Responding to remarks made by Wangchuk’s wife and other political leaders alleging victimisation of Wangchuk by government agencies, the administration said, “There is no question of witch-hunting or smoke screen. Actions taken by law enforcement agencies are based on credible inputs and documents. The agencies should be allowed to continue with their investigation impartially without violating the process.”
According to the Ladakh admin, the case of financial irregularities and foreign currency violations by Wangchuk-run HIAL is under investigation by agencies.
The Ladakh administration recently cancelled the lease of HIAL citing violation of norms. “Prima facie, there is evidence available, which merits such investigation. Despite knowing that it is not a recognized university, HIAL is issuing degrees to young men and women jeopardising their future prospects. HIAL did not make full disclosure of foreign funds in their balance sheets in relevant financial Years,” the admin claimed.
On FCRA cancellation of Wangchuk’ NGO SECMOL, the admin claimed it is based on clear evidence of multiple violations (not just one). “After observing these irregularities, appropriate action has been taken. There are established processes and forums available to appeal to the appropriate authorities, which the organization can resort to.”
On allegations that the central government delayed talks with the Ladakh leaders, the UT admin said, “Government had already announced dates for talks on September 20 and had also expressed flexibility for dates taking into consideration the convenience of Ladakh leaders”.
“However, Sonam Wangchuk made multiple provocative statements. He gave references of Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on several occasions from the Anshan venue trying to incite the public, especially the youth,” it claimed.
Citing an interview of Wanghcuk to a local youtube channel, the admin claimed that he said youth do not want peace and Mahatma Gandhi's path is not necessary. “People are not scared of the security forces deployed, and if people come out worse may happen.”
It claimed that before starting his hunger strike, Wangchuk suggested on September 9 to people to wear masks, caps and hoodies while participating in the protest, citing Covid as an excuse though there is have been no signs of Covid in Ladakh.
The admin claimed that Wangchuk, on his YouTube channel 'Achoe Nyingstam' stated on June 8that he would bring an 'Arab Spring' type revolution in India to overthrow the Government.Wangchuk, it claimed, suggested 'overthrow' of the government on lines of 'Arab Spring', if their demands were not met besides putting forth “idea of self-immolation for instigating agitation for this purpose, as happened in Arab countries including Tunisia. On multiple occasions, he suggested self-immolation by Ladakhis on lines of protests in Tibet.”
The admin claimed that although Leh Apex Body leaders (including elders) rushed to pacify the aggressive crowd on September 24, Wangchuk made no attempts to ensure peace. “He remained at the Anshan site. If elderly leaders could realize the gravity of the situation and try to pacify the mob, there is no reason why Wangchuk could not have done the same, if he really desired peace.”
On September 24, LAB had called for protests for statehood and Sixth Schedule in Leh district. Hundreds of youth joined the protest and the protestors turned violent and set on fire offices of BJP and CEC Leh Hill Council and torched vehicles of police and CRPF and pelted stones on government and public property.
In the police firing, four protestors including a Kargil war veteran were killed and 80 others injured. One of the critically injured girl was airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi.
“When the situation was out of control, Wangchuk called off his fast and discreetly moved out from the backside of the Anshan venue, thereby indicating his overall sense of irresponsibility. Wangchuk did not call off his hunger strike despite the government announcing the date of next meeting of the High Powered Committee on September 20 itself, although he sat on the strike demanding talks with the government,” the administration said.
Wangchuk had gone on 35 day hunger strike from September 10 to press centre to restart dialogue process with Ladakh leaders and stress inclusion of statehood and 6th Schedule in talks.
“The government also expressed flexibility for dates as per the convenience of Ladakh leaders. This irresponsible act of continuation of hunger strike for personal and political gain is responsible for all the further unfortunate developments," the administration said.
After the September 24 violence Wangchuk called off the hunger strike, and two days later, he was arrested and booked under NSA and shifted to Jodhpur jail.
Consequently, the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, which is an collective of organisations across Leh and Kargil districts spearheading agitation for Sixth Schedule and statehood to Ladakh, have suspended dialogue process with the centre.
They have said the dialogue process can only resume after the government orders judicial inquiry into the September 24 killings, release all detainees and drops all charges against Wangchuk.