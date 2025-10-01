Wangchuk detained on credible grounds: Ladakh administration refutes 'witch hunt' claims

SRINAGAR: The Ladakh UT administration on Wednesday refuted 'witch hunt' and 'smoke screen' operation against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, asserting that action taken against him are based on credible inputs and documents.

Wangchuk was booked under the NSA and lodged in Jodhpur jail after the September 24 violence in Leh, in which four persons were killed and 80 others injured.

In a statement, the Ladakh UT administration said grounds of detention etc have been duly served to Wangchuk, who has been lodged in Jodhpur central jail in Rajasthan.

After the September 24 violence, authorities imposed curfew in Leh and suspended mobile internet in the district. Wangchuk was arrested and booked under stringent NSA and shifted to Jodhpur central jail in Rajasthan. Police also launched a crackdown in Leh and have detained over 50 persons, including office bearers of LAB.

Responding to remarks made by Wangchuk’s wife and other political leaders alleging victimisation of Wangchuk by government agencies, the administration said, “There is no question of witch-hunting or smoke screen. Actions taken by law enforcement agencies are based on credible inputs and documents. The agencies should be allowed to continue with their investigation impartially without violating the process.”