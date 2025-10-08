HC seeks report from Jharkhand govt after tribal man who didn't get ambulance carried wife on shoulders

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday took suo-moto cognizance of the incident in the state last week when a tribal man set off for home carrying his ailing wife after not getting an ambulance.

This comes after the incident was reported in newspapers including The New Indian Express, with the court asking the state government to file an affidavit in this regard.

Advocate Piyush Chitresh, appearing on behalf of the state government, said that the matter will be heard next on October 13.

The incident took place at the Dhalbhumgarh Community Health Center (CHC). Shukulmani Sabar had gone for treatment to CHC Dhalbhumgarh on Friday, but was referred to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur for better treatment by doctors on Saturday.

However, neither a 108 ambulance was available on time, nor any alternative arrangements were made. Consequently, the man left for home carrying his wife on his shoulders.