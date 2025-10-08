Himachal landslide: Death toll rises to 16 as rescue teams search for survivors of buried bus

The death toll in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district rose to 16 after the body of a child was recovered on Wednesday morning from the debris of a massive landslide that buried a private bus on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal told PTI, "The death toll has increased to 16 with the recovery of one more body today."

The bus, carrying around 25 passengers, was crushed under a collapsing mountainside in the Bhalughat area, following two days of relentless rain that destabilized the hillside.

Several passengers are still feared trapped with officials warning that survival chances are fading.

Rescue efforts, which were suspended late Tuesday night due to poor visibility and continued mudslides, resumed at daybreak.

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, along with police, fire personnel, home guards, and local volunteers, are working through the debris. Dog squads have also been deployed to assist in locating the missing, while heavy machinery is being used to shift large boulders.

So far, 15 bodies have been recovered. The victims include four members of a family who were returning from a function, two women and two children. Two surviving children, Arushi and Shaurya, were rescued and treated at AIIMS Bilaspur before being sent home.