Himachal landslide: Death toll rises to 16, two rescued

CHANDIGARH: The death toll in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district rose to 16 after the body of a child was recovered on Wednesday morning from the debris of a massive landslide that buried a private bus on Tuesday evening, officials said. Rescue operations have been called off.

The bus, carrying 18 passengers, was crushed under a collapsing mountainside in the Bhalughat area, following two days of relentless rain that destabilised the hillside.

Superintendent of Police of Bilaspur, Sandeep Dhawal said, "A total of 16 bodies have been recovered and two children rescued. Rescue teams have thoroughly searched the accident site and also broken a hanging part of the debris to look for any trapped people. Rescue operations have concluded after no trace of any trapped person was found, as the police have no information about any missing person.’’

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, along with police, fire personnel, home guards, and local volunteers were part of the rescue operation. Dog squads were also deployed to assist in locating the missing, while heavy machinery was used to shift large boulders.

The victims include four members of a family who were returning from a function: two women and two children. Two surviving children, Arushi and Shaurya, were rescued and treated at AIIMS Bilaspur before being sent home.

"My wife and two children, and my brother's wife and their two children, were returning home from a function when the tragedy struck. Only my children are alive now," said Raj Kumar, father of Arushi and Shaurya.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members, and an amount of Rs 25,000 has been provided to the families of each deceased as immediate relief.

A child whose body was found on Wednesday morning was identified as Rahul (7). The 15 victims whose bodies were recovered on Tuesday were identified as Naksh (7), Aarav (4), Sanjeev (35), Vimla (35), Kamlesh (36), Kanta Devi (51), Anjana (29), Bakshi Ram (42), Narender Sharma (52), Krishan Lal (30), Chuni Lal (52), Rajnish (36), Rajeev alias Sonu (40), Sharif Khan (25) and Praveen Kumar (40).