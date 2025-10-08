How Bihar’s legislature fell quiet: Report says assembly met for 146 days, lowest since independence

Compare that to earlier decades. The second Assembly sat for 434 days, the 3rd for 330. But since then, the numbers have steadily fallen over the years 189 days for the 15th Assembly, 154 for the 16th, and now 146 for the 17th.

The Assembly’s legislative focus was also narrow. Nearly a quarter of Bills dealt with education, followed by administration and finance. Agriculture, labour, and social justice received little attention.

On the positive side, some laws stood out-- the Bihar Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024; the Bihar Control of Crimes Bill, 2024; and the 2025 law for app-based gig workers. Two reservation Bills from 2023 were struck down by the Patna High Court in 2024 for breaching constitutional limits.

Even budget debates were brief—just ten days a year, with nine days to review ministry spending. Ordinances, once a tool of executive overreach, have dropped to just seven from 2021 to 2025. But PRS report argues this reflects not restraint, but the Assembly’s shrinking relevance.

In Bihar’s corridors of power, silence had grown louder during the term of the last Assembly.

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.