India showed during Operation Sindoor how air power can shape military outcomes: IAF chief

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the Indian Air Force's "bold and precise" operations during Operation Sindoor, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said it showed that air power can shape military outcomes in a short span of time.

"Our performance in Operation Sindoor fills us with professional pride. We proved to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcomes in just a few days," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh was addressing air warriors on the occasion of the 93rd Air Force Day at the Hindon air base.

The Chief of Air Staff described Operation Sindoor as a shining example of what can be achieved through "meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution."

"India's bold and precise attacks restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness," he said.

Operation Sindoor was a joint military operation launched on May 7 to destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the killing of 26 civilians on April 22.