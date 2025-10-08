India showed during Operation Sindoor how air power can shape military outcomes: IAF chief

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the Indian Air Force's "bold and precise" operations during Operation Sindoor, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said it showed that air power can shape military outcomes in a short span of time.
"Our performance in Operation Sindoor fills us with professional pride. We proved to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcomes in just a few days," he said.
Air Chief Marshal Singh was addressing air warriors on the occasion of the 93rd Air Force Day at the Hindon air base.
The Chief of Air Staff described Operation Sindoor as a shining example of what can be achieved through "meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution."
"India's bold and precise attacks restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness," he said.
Operation Sindoor was a joint military operation launched on May 7 to destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the killing of 26 civilians on April 22.
The military operations, Air Chief Marshal Singh underlined, not only restricted the enemy's operational ability but also vindicated the efficacy of indigenously manufactured weapons.
"Our robust air defence architecture and offensive employment of long-range surface-to-air missile systems limited the adversary's ability to operate and ensured safety of our vital assets," he said.
"The outstanding performance of the indigenously developed and integrated weapons which delivered precise and devastating blows deep inside enemy territory vindicates our faith in home-grown capabilities," he said.
Air Chief Marshal Singh noted that the increasing pace of integration of new systems, weapons and equipment into the IAF's operational plans has been a "significant success".
"I can see that there is an increased culture of accountability, safety and security amongst the air warriors and this is directly reflected in our reduced incidents and accidents," he said.
"At all levels, leaders are leading from the front, demonstrating exceptional vision and empathy. They are ensuring that every individual is empowered with the necessary training and is motivated," he added.
Air Chief Marshal Singh felicitated air warriors for their gallantry, meritorious and dedicated service to the nation. They were also handed citations for their exceptional professional contribution.