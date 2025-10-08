India signals cautious reset of ties with Taliban as Muttaqi arrives for talks

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India from October 9 marks a carefully calibrated shift in New Delhi's approach to the Taliban regime in Kabul. Though India has yet to formally recognise the Taliban government, the visit signals a pragmatic thaw that can lead to a cautious reset in relations.

Muttaqi's meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and possibly National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is aimed at strengthening the official channels of communication on a host of issues. Muttaqi will also undergo a medical check-up during his time in India.

The very fact of the visit constitutes a major diplomatic outcome. Indian sources said this is an opportunity to re-engage on terms defined by India’s core interests -- regional stability, counter-terrorism cooperation, and humanitarian, development assistance and people to people ties.

Afghanistan has been exploring the idea of restoring full-fledged ambassadorial representation, along with enhanced consular staffing. India currently operates a “technical team” in its Kabul embassy, re-established in June 2022 after it was vacated due to security concerns in 2021. For Afghanistan, an expanded diplomatic presence in India would facilitate better access for trade, student visas, and medical travel—and see it move closer towards getting New Delhi’s stamp of recognition for the regime.