India signals cautious reset of ties with Taliban as Muttaqi arrives for talks

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India from October 9 marks a carefully calibrated shift in New Delhi's approach to the Taliban regime in Kabul. Though India has yet to formally recognise the Taliban government, the visit signals a pragmatic thaw that can lead to a cautious reset in relations.
Muttaqi's meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and possibly National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is aimed at strengthening the official channels of communication on a host of issues. Muttaqi will also undergo a medical check-up during his time in India.
The very fact of the visit constitutes a major diplomatic outcome. Indian sources said this is an opportunity to re-engage on terms defined by India’s core interests -- regional stability, counter-terrorism cooperation, and humanitarian, development assistance and people to people ties.
Afghanistan has been exploring the idea of restoring full-fledged ambassadorial representation, along with enhanced consular staffing. India currently operates a “technical team” in its Kabul embassy, re-established in June 2022 after it was vacated due to security concerns in 2021. For Afghanistan, an expanded diplomatic presence in India would facilitate better access for trade, student visas, and medical travel—and see it move closer towards getting New Delhi’s stamp of recognition for the regime.
India’s emphasis remains on people-to-people ties. Expansion of visa quotas, scholarships for Afghan students especially in professional and technical fields, and medical missions are expected discussion points. Afghanistan, for its part, is seeking greater Indian engagement in development and infrastructure, including water management, electricity, and health care.
But beyond aid and access lies a more strategic subtext-- the growing urgency of security cooperation. New Delhi is particularly concerned about the resurgence of terror groups in Afghanistan’s east and the potential spillover. Engaging the Taliban on counter-terrorism, even without formal recognition, is seen as essential. “India’s long-standing position that Afghan soil must not be used for terror activity against any country remains central to all our interactions,” said a source.
In this regard, the discussions may also touch upon India’s security red lines and its expectations of the Taliban in preventing terror sanctuaries on Afghan soil. While the Taliban leadership remains under UN Security Council sanctions, Muttaqi’s travel has been facilitated via special waivers—highlighting the international community’s cautious, conditional engagement with Kabul’s de facto rulers.
The May 15 phone call between Jaishankar and Muttaqi had marked the highest level of communication since the Taliban returned to power. In January, Taliban officials had described India as an “important regional and economic power,” hinting at their desire for deeper engagement.
India, however, remains firm on its broader stance: no recognition of the Taliban regime without demonstrable progress towards an inclusive government. That said, it continues to send humanitarian aid-- wheat, medicines, vaccines—and supports unimpeded delivery to address Afghanistan’s ongoing crisis. Muttaqi’s visit reflects New Delhi’s evolving calculus of active engagement without endorsement.