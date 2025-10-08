SC asks states, UTs to frame road safety rules

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in its order on Tuesday directed all the states and Union Territories to frame road safety rules within six months with a proper mechsnism to regulate the movement of non-motorised vehicles and pedestrians in public spaces.
The directions of the top court came on a petition filed by Coimbatore-based surgeon S Rajaseekaran, who highlighted the large number of road accidents in India and sought appropriate direction and order in the very important issue.
A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan directed all the states and UTs to frame such rules under Sections 138 (1A) and 210D of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
“We direct all the states and UTs to formulate rules under Section 138(1A) of the Motor Vehicles Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for the purpose of regulating activities and access of non-mechanical propelled vehicles and pedestrians to public places and national highways.
The apex court further direct all the states and UTs to formulate and notify rules under Section 210D of the Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for design, construction and maintenance of standards for roads other than national highways.
“Pedestrian safety is intrinsically linked to broader policy goals, including accident prevention, inclusive mobility, walkability, and environmental objectives. The systematic failure of lane discipline compromises the predictability of vehicle flows, undermining safe pedestrian crossings and increasing exposure to high-risk interactions,” the Bench said in its order.
The court directed authorities to strictly enforce helmet laws for both riders and pillion passengers. “Strict enforcement of these rules should be ensured inter alia through e-enforcement mechanisms, i.e., cameras installed at various locations,” it said.
The plea of Rajaseekaran also sought directions to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to make coordinated efforts to prevent road accidents.
