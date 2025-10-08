SC asks states, UTs to frame road safety rules

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in its order on Tuesday directed all the states and Union Territories to frame road safety rules within six months with a proper mechsnism to regulate the movement of non-motorised vehicles and pedestrians in public spaces.

The directions of the top court came on a petition filed by Coimbatore-based surgeon S Rajaseekaran, who highlighted the large number of road accidents in India and sought appropriate direction and order in the very important issue.

A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan directed all the states and UTs to frame such rules under Sections 138 (1A) and 210D of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“We direct all the states and UTs to formulate rules under Section 138(1A) of the Motor Vehicles Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for the purpose of regulating activities and access of non-mechanical propelled vehicles and pedestrians to public places and national highways.