Two arrested in connection with attack on BJP lawmakers in Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the attack on BJP lawmakers Khagen Murmu and Sankar Ghosh in northern West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.

According to police, one of the arrests was made from Jalpaiguri, while the other person was nabbed near Jaigaon, at the India-Bhutan border, in Alipurduar district.

"Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attacks on BJP leaders in Nagrakata. An investigation is underway. We will soon arrest the others involved in the attack," Jalpaiguri's Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat said, reported PTI.

Apart from the arrested, another six people have also been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the attack. Sources said all eight people were associated with the TMC. However, the state's ruling party has denied any connection with the perpetrators of the attack.

Murmu, the BJP's MP from Maldaha Uttar, and Ghosh, the Siliguti MLA and the party chief whip in West Bengal, were attacked by a mob on Monday when they were visiting Jalpaiguri district's Nagrakata area to assess the flood situation.