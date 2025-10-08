UNHRC opened showroom in India to issue refugee certificates to everyone: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court disapproved the United Nations agency's issuance of Refugee Cards to immigrants in India, remarking that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees has "opened a showroom here and are issuing certificates."

The two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, made these remarks after hearing a petition of Yousif Haroun Yagoub Mohamed, hailing from Sudan but a resident of India since 2013.

Arguing for Mohamed, Senior Advocate Dr S Muralidhar, submitted to the top court that he has two children, including a 40-day old infant, and his wife as well as child have been issued Refugee Cards. He is seeking asylum in Australia and prayed the Supreme Court for interim protection.

When the senior lawyer stated that persons who have been issued Refugee Cards by the UNHCR are on a different footing, the court remarked that "we don't want to comment on them."

Muralidhar further added that they are also treated differently by the Ministry of Human Affairs and the Foreigners' Registration Office.

He further added that Mohamed and his family have meanwhile approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for similar relief, and that their petition is under active consideration of the NHRC.

After hearing these submissions from Muralidhar, the top court rejected the petition. "That being so, there is no reason for us to entertain this writ petition. The petitioner, if so advised, may approach the NHRC for further directions. The Writ Petition is, accordingly, dismissed," said the top court in its recent order on October 6.