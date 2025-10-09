Exclusive | Congress may get 57 seats, to spare two for new ally

NEW DELHI: As the seat sharing talks in the Bihar Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) gather momentum, it was learnt that the Congress may get 57 seats, while it will spare two seats for the ‘Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) in the upcoming assembly elections.

Amid the talks with allies, the Congress top leadership on Wednesday discussed party candidates for the elections and is learnt to have finalised 25 of its candidates. Sources said that the party has decided to field 17 out of the 19 sitting MLAs. Sources said that as one of the sitting MLAs, Murari Prasad Gautam, resigned on Wednesday, his name was not considered. Speculations are rife that he may join the BJP.

Though a section of Congress leaders was keen to drop some of the sitting MLAs with poor performance or unsatisfactory internal survey reports, the leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, is of the view that dropping sitting MLAs could invite revolt and lead to rebel candidates.

Sources said that Congress may field candidates in around 55 constituencies, and the thrust will be on its strongholds in Seemanchal, Mithilanchal, and some seats in north Bihar. The party has decided to spare two seats for IP Gupta-led IIP, which has been campaigning for special benefits for the Pan community, historically a Scheduled Caste

The remaining list of candidates is likely to be released after the next round of alliance talks in Delhi later this week. “The first list of candidates will be released soon. The next meeting to decide candidates will be held in three or four days,” said a leader.