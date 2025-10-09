India-Australia raise defence engagement, to hold annual Defence Ministers' dialogue

NEW DELHI: India and Australia on Thursday, apart from holding the inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue, took multiple steps to strengthen the bilateral defence relations including the signing of three agreements and a sector specific roadmap.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles which resulted in a joint statement. Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, briefly joined the meeting.

The talks culminated in the signing of three key agreements: an Agreement on Information Sharing, an MoU on Submarine Search and Rescue Cooperation and Terms of Reference on the establishment of Joint Staff Talks.

As per the joint statement, the Dialogue reflected "unprecedented progress in the bilateral defence partnership and Ministers' ambition to enhance cooperation, following the four bilateral meetings between the Ministers since the elevation of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020."

Significant for the ties, India-Australia confirms to hold the defence ministers dialogue annually. "Ministers committed to expand the bilateral defence architecture and enhance consultation and cooperation by conducting an annual Defence Ministers' Dialogue.", Australia said.

The Thursday discussion also involved a Joint Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap to advance maritime cooperation, and looked forward to Prime Ministers renewing and strengthening the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation.