PM Modi welcomes agreement on first phase of Trump-backed West Asia peace plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement reached on the first phase of the peace plan for West Asia proposed by US President Donald Trump, under which Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause hostilities in Gaza.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi described the development as a positive step towards peace and acknowledged the leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu,” Modi stated.