PM Modi welcomes agreement on first phase of Trump-backed West Asia peace plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement reached on the first phase of the peace plan for West Asia proposed by US President Donald Trump, under which Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause hostilities in Gaza.
In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi described the development as a positive step towards peace and acknowledged the leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu,” Modi stated.
The Prime Minister expressed hope that the implementation of the agreement, particularly the release of hostages and increased humanitarian access to Gaza would offer relief to civilians and contribute to a more lasting resolution to the conflict.
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of his Gaza peace plan, hailing it as a "historic and unprecedented" step to ending the two-year-old war.
Hamas would release all hostages while Israel would pull its troops back to an agreed on line, Trump said after talks in Egypt on his 20-point peace plan resulted in a deal.