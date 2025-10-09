SC acquits man accused in rape, murder of seven-year-old girl in Chennai

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted S Dashwanth, who was on death row, of the charges of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in the 2017 Chennai case that had shocked the nation on the grounds of a “lopsided” trial and the “miserable failure” of the prosecution to prove its case. The apex court’s order comes months after a Chengalpattu court acquitted him of the murder of his mother.

Dashwanth was accused of raping and murdering the child, his neighbour, and burning her body to destroy evidence. He was convicted and sentenced by a Chengalpattu trial court in 2018. The verdict was upheld by the Madras High Court later that year. Quashing the conviction and sentence, the SC ordered his immediate release, if he is not wanted in any other case.

“Keeping in view the facts of the case, we are of the opinion that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the vital circumstances to make out a case against the appellant (Dashwanth),” said a three-judge SC bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta.

Acknowledging the heinous nature of the crime, the SC said it could not ignore or bypass the fundamental principle of criminal jurisprudence that the prosecution is duty-bound to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt, more so in a case based purely on circumstantial evidence.

Stating that the prosecution had “miserably failed to do so”, the court said it had no choice but to acquit the appellant.