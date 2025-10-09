SC quashes 2011 rape case against NTK chief Seeman after parties settle amicably

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a 2011 rape case against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman after he and the actor who accused him agreed to settle the matter amicably.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan noted that the actor has withdrawn her complaint against Seeman. The NTK chief also filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology, withdrawing the charges against the actor, and giving an undertaking to refrain from contacting her in any matter.

Earlier on September 24, the SC directed Seeman, a filmmaker before venturing into politics, and the actor who lodged a case against him in 2011 alleging rape on the false promise of marrying her, to apologise to each other. The court also, in its order, asked both parties not to make any statements in the media or on social media regarding the case.

The apex court was hearing Seeman’s plea challenging a Madras High Court order, which—prior to these Supreme Court proceedings—had refused to quash the case and directed the police to complete the investigation and file a final report. During the Supreme Court hearing, the bench said, “Put an end to all this. You both withdraw all the allegations.”

The complainant alleged she was in a relationship with Seeman from 2007 to 2011 on the assurance of marriage, but he married someone else. She further alleged that during this period, she was sexually exploited and emotionally manipulated.

After her 2011 complaint, Seeman faced charges for various offences, including rape, criminal intimidation, and cheating under the erstwhile IPC, along with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.