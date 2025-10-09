SCBA terminates lawyer Rakesh Kishore’s membership for attempted shoe attack on CJI

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday terminated the membership of advocate Rakesh Kishore after he attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India D.Y BR Gavai during proceedings.

The 71-year-old lawyer was also heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" ("We will not tolerate the insult to Sanatan Dharma"), in what the SCBA called an act of “grave misconduct.”

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India also suspended Kishore’s licence with immediate effect.

Describing the incident as a serious security breach and a “direct assault on judicial independence,” the SCBA said Kishore’s behaviour was “reprehensible, disorderly and a gross violation of professional ethics.”

The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench.

"The Executive Committee, having duly deliberated upon the incident and the gravity of such misconduct, is of the considered view that continuation of Mr. Rakesh Kishore as a temporary member of the SCBA would be wholly inconsistent with the dignity and discipline expected of the members of this Association," the SCBA resolution said.

(With inputs from PTI)