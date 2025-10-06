'These things do not affect me': CJI Gavai after advocate throws shoe at him during court proceedings

NEW DELHI: In a shocking and bizzare incident, a 71-year-old advocate allegedly hurled a shoe at the Chief Justice of India (CJI), B R Gavai, during the proceedings in Court Number 1.

The accused was allegedly unhappy with recent remarks made by the CJI during a PIL seeking restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Soon after the incident happened on Monday, Delhi Police arrested the accused, identified as Rakesh Kishore, who allegedly took out his shoes and threw them at the CJI around 11.36 am.

As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (We will not tolerate insult of Sanatan Dharma). The CJI remained composed and urged lawyers present in the courtroom to continue with their arguments. "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," the Chief Justice remarked.

As per a Delhi Police official, the accused was picked up by the security personnel and handed over to the security unit of the Supreme Court. "He is a resident of the Mayur Vihar area and a registered member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA)," the senior police officer said. The police is further investigating the entire case.

(With inputs from PTI)