Cough syrup deaths: SC rejects PIL seeking CBI probe, nationwide drug safety review

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking an inquiry and systemic reform in drug safety mechanisms in the wake of deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to consumption of toxic cough syrups.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to it.

The top law officer said the petitioner reads the newspaper and rushes to the court. The bench, which was initially of the view that the notice should be issued, later dismissed it.

Mehta said he was not appearing for any state at the moment but the seriousness with which states like Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are taking actions cannot be undermined.

Moreover, there are proper law enforcement mechanisms in states, he added.

The bench asked Tiwari as to how many PILs he has filed so far in the top court and on being told that he has moved eight to 10 such pleas so far, the bench dismissed the instant petition. "Dismissed," the CJI said.