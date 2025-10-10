Dalit IPS officer's death: Chandigarh Police form SIT, family refuses post-mortem

CHANDIGARH: The family of deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar denied consent to conduct post-mortem autopsy and cremation, stating that it will be done only after the FIR is amended to include the names of DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Superintend of Police Narendra Bijarnia. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police on Friday constituted an SIT to probe into the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

As per orders issued by Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, the SIT has been formed to investigate FIR No. 156/2025 registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Sector 11 (West) police station.

It will be headed by IGP Pushpendra Kumar and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Superintendent of Police (City) KM Priyanka, Dy SP (Traffic) Charanjit Singh Virk, SDPO (South) Gurjit Kaur, and Inspector Jaiveer Singh Rana Station House Officer Police Station 11 as members.

It is learnt that the team has been directed to conduct a prompt, impartial and thorough investigation, covering all aspects, including evidence collection, witness examination, expert opinions and legal advice.

Sources close to the family said that they have denied permission to conduct a post-mortem, and that cremation would be held only after the FIR is amended, and names of Kapur and Bijarniya are included as the accused.

"These two officers must be asked to proceed on leave in keeping with the commitment given by CM Saini, as he had reportedly assured the family yesterday that a decision to send the two officers would be taken but nothing has happened," the source added.

It is learnt that Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar visited the family to urge them to give a go-ahead for the cremation.