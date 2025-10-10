India restores Kabul embassy amid renewed engagement with Taliban-led Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: In a significant diplomatic step, India has announced the upgrading of its Technical Mission in Kabul to a full-fledged Embassy, the clearest signal yet of New Delhi’s intent to deepen engagement with Afghanistan under the Taliban administration.

The announcement came during the meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, where both sides discussed a wide-ranging agenda, from reconstruction and humanitarian aid to security cooperation and trade.

“I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India,” Jaishankar said, describing the move as part of India’s broader commitment to the Afghan people and their future.

Security concerns were central to the discussion. “We have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity. However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face,” Jaishankar said. He also acknowledged Kabul’s responsiveness to Indian concerns: “We appreciate your sensitivity towards India’s security concerns. Your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was noteworthy.”