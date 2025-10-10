India restores Kabul embassy amid renewed engagement with Taliban-led Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: In a significant diplomatic step, India has announced the upgrading of its Technical Mission in Kabul to a full-fledged Embassy, the clearest signal yet of New Delhi’s intent to deepen engagement with Afghanistan under the Taliban administration.
The announcement came during the meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, where both sides discussed a wide-ranging agenda, from reconstruction and humanitarian aid to security cooperation and trade.
“I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India,” Jaishankar said, describing the move as part of India’s broader commitment to the Afghan people and their future.
Security concerns were central to the discussion. “We have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity. However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face,” Jaishankar said. He also acknowledged Kabul’s responsiveness to Indian concerns: “We appreciate your sensitivity towards India’s security concerns. Your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was noteworthy.”
India reaffirmed its role as a major development partner, offering support for both ongoing and new infrastructure initiatives. “Our longstanding partnership that has seen so many Indian projects in Afghanistan stands renewed. We can discuss the maintenance and repairs of finished projects as well as steps to complete others to which we have already committed,” Jaishankar said.
India will also initiate six new development projects, whose details are to be finalised after the talks. On health care, Jaishankar announced, “India will provide MRI and CT scan machines to Afghan hospitals and deliver vaccines for immunization and cancer medicines.” He also handed over five ambulances to the Afghan delegation — part of a 20-ambulance donation — and noted the continued supply of drug rehabilitation materials through the UNODC.
In light of the recent earthquake, India delivered relief materials within hours and offered assistance in reconstructing homes in the affected regions. Ongoing food aid continues, with another consignment delivered in Kabul on the day of the meeting.
The issue of forcibly repatriated Afghan refugees also featured in the dialogue. “Their dignity and livelihood is important. India agrees to help construct residences for them and continue providing material aid to rebuild their lives,” Jaishankar said.
The two sides discussed further collaboration in water management, with India expressing readiness to support sustainable resource planning. The Afghan side’s invitation to Indian firms to explore mining opportunities was welcomed and is expected to be explored in future discussions.
India also emphasized trade and connectivity, welcoming the resumption of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi. “We have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce,” Jaishankar said.
On education, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to Afghan students, citing ongoing scholarship programmes and training. A newly introduced visa module in April 2025 has led to a notable increase in visas issued for medical, business, and student purposes. He also acknowledged the growing success of Afghan cricket, noting, “India is glad to deepen its support for Afghan cricket.”
“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience,” Jaishanakar said.
The restoration of India’s embassy in Kabul marks a recalibrated phase in bilateral relations — balancing humanitarian priorities and infrastructure support with critical security coordination at a time of regional flux.