Purity of voters' list foundation of Indian democracy: Amit Shah on Bihar SIR

NEW DELHI: In the government's first reaction to the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the ECI is duty-bound to conduct such an exercise as the ‘purity of voters’ list’ is the foundation of the democracy of India.

Addressing an event organised here by a media house, the Home Minister said, the inclusion of infiltrators in the voters’ list pollutes the spirit of the Constitution and asserted that voting rights should only be available to the citizens of the country, as per the Constitutional scheme.

Shah asserted that the government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi always followed the 3-D policy while dealing with infiltrators: “detect, delete and deport”. He also asked that all well-meaning citizens of the country should not look at infiltration and the SIR from the political prism, while asserting that these are issues directly connected with national security.

Remarking that the Congress has gone into a “denial mode” on the issue of the SIR, Shah said that the exercise took place even during the period in which it was in power. “The opposition is blocking the exercise because their vote banks are getting affected … It is the EC's constitutional responsibility to clean the voters’ list. You can go to court if you have any issues,” he said.